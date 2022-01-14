Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Up to $6.03

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.16. Village Farms International shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 6,670 shares trading hands.

VFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $523.41 million, a P/E ratio of -150.71 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

