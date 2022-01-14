ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ViewRay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 0.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ViewRay by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

