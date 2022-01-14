Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 97.5% in December

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,807,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIHK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,523. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 20.78.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

