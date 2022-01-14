Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 97.5% in December

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,807,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIHK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,523. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 20.78.
About Video River Networks
