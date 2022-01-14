Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives $2,475.00 Average PT from Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,475.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTXPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Victrex from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of VTXPF remained flat at $$30.37 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. Victrex has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

