Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,885 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 881.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 47,999 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 445,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 225,740 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $26.48 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

