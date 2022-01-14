Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in OSI Systems by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,999 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in OSI Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

