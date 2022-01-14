Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 592,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $97.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,316 shares of company stock worth $11,400,482. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

