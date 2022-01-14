Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $766,000 Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SKT shares. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

SKT stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -392.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

