Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Post in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Post by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Shares of POST stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.79 and a one year high of $117.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.