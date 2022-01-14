Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,571 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.33. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.