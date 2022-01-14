Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,501 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cambium Networks worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $636.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

