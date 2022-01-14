Vermilion Energy (VET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE: VET) in the last few weeks:
- 1/13/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$19.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$30.00.
- 12/1/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.50.
- 11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.50.
- 11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.
- 11/29/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.
- 11/29/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.00.
Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$19.15.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
