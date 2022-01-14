Vermilion Energy (VET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE: VET) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$19.00.

1/11/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$30.00.

12/1/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.50.

11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

11/29/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

11/29/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.00.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$19.15.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

