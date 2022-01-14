Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 525,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 293,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 289,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,763,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

