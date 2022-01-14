Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

VERI stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. Veritone has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $612.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veritone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veritone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

