VeriCoin Price Up 27.1% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $839,817.18 and $239.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,261.27 or 0.99837108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00092540 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00032558 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.26 or 0.00662936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,609,033 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

