Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verbund in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Verbund in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Verbund alerts:

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. Verbund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.42 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.