Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.00 Million

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report $158.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.81 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $142.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $548.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $549.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $585.93 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $598.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

