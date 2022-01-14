Veles Price Reaches $0.0086 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 71.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $11,115.13 and approximately $121.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 70.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,086.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.57 or 0.07671917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00335337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.87 or 0.00900219 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00074579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.22 or 0.00520392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00261677 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,857 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

