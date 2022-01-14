Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $450.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -1.33. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The company had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 120,159 shares during the period. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 1.6% during the second quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 614,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

