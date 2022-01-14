Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Shares of MSFT opened at $304.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

