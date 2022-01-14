Vanilla Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,624.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00014105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $10,624.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00062505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.54 or 0.07608880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,932.44 or 0.99844983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 795,082 coins and its circulating supply is 650,468 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

