Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,213,000 after buying an additional 1,589,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

