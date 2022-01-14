Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the December 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.