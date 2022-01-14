Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $114.85 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67.

