VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.