Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,343. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

