Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.45. 5,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,297. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.63 and its 200-day moving average is $242.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.