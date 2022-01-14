Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.45.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $287.92. 6,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day moving average is $269.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

