Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,155. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.