Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 14 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.44 on Friday, hitting $1,042.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,548,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,061.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 333.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

