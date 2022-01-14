Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

