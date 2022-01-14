Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

