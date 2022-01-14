Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $100.00. The company traded as high as $85.16 and last traded at $84.87, with a volume of 44943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 89,403 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

