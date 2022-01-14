Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

