Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.48 million and $245,871.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,318,549 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

