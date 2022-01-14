Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

