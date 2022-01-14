UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 367.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of UP Fintech worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 68.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 75.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 133.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $4.38 on Friday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

