UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.23. 79,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,067. The company has a market cap of $440.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.