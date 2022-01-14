Ultragate (ULG) Price Up 98.3% This Week

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 92% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultragate has traded up 98.3% against the dollar. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $32,668.81 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00035095 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,964,570 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

