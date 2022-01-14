Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were well above his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 3,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02. Udemy has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

