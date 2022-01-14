UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading Up 2.9%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 2,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.