Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.63% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,810,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $480.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.76 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

