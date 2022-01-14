Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.51.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.