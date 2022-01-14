Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.12

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 11602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWKS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

