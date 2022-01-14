TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $226.99

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.99 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.60). TUI shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.43), with a volume of 5,151,715 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TUI shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 175 ($2.38) to GBX 180 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.17) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.55) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.83).

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.90.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

