Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.40.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $100.48 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $438,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,975. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth $856,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth $493,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 117.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Trupanion by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

