Truist Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $250.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Truist from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.05.

Shares of Square stock opened at $136.95 on Monday. Square has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average of $231.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $234,130,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

