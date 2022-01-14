Truist Securities Weighs in on GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst N. Khan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. Truist Securities also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDDY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

NYSE GDDY opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

