Truist Securities Trims Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price to $30.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of UPLD opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Upland Software by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,767,000 after buying an additional 195,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

