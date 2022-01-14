Truist Securities Raises OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $65.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONEW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.13.

ONEW opened at $55.21 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $843.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $74,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

